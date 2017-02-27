Did Butch Jones Bring in the “Best Football Staff in the Country?”

When Butch Jones was first hired as Tennessee’s head football coach on December 7th, 2012, the Vols were coming off back-to-back 5-7 seasons and had just suffered through the Derek Dooley era. Tennessee fans craved improvement on the Vols’ coaching staff, and Jones promised fans just that.

“I can assure you,” Jones said at his introductory press conference that day, “we will put together the best football staff in the country. Not just the Southeastern Conference, but the entire country.”

Fast forward four football seasons and several coaching staff changes later, and the question can now be answered: Did Butch Jones fulfill his promise of bringing in the “best football staff in the country” when he was hired?

Butch Jones’ first coaching staff was a blend of coaches who had experience with Jones and others who would be new voices for him. Here is who Butch Jones hired as his initial coaching staff at Tennessee: