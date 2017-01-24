Details of Trump Reinstating Policy Affecting Overseas Abortions

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — On President Trump’s first Monday in office, he signed an executive order to reinstate the Mexico City Policy, also called the “global gag rule,” which bans federal funding for overseas groups that provide access to or counseling about abortions.

What Is the Mexico City Policy or ‘Global Gag Rule’?

The policy bars organizations from receiving U.S. foreign aid if they offer abortion-related services, including counseling on abortion, as part of family-planning services.

The History of Policy

First introduced by President Ronald Reagan at a United Nations conference in Mexico City in 1984, the policy was dubbed the “global gag rule” by abortion-rights groups for limiting organizations from “promoting abortion” as a method of family planning.

The policy, which has been heavily criticized by Democrats, has been overturned and reinstated multiple times. Former President Bill Clinton overturned the policy in 1993 before it was reinstated under former President George W. Bush in 2001.

Most recently, former President Barack Obama overturned the policy on his third day in office in 2009.

What Aid Groups Have Said

Dozens of organizations issued a coalition statement on Monday against the policy, arguing that it will not stop abortions, just make it less safe.

Groups including the American Civil Liberties Union, the American …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health