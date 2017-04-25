Despite vaccination success, US still faces outbreaks

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — This week, the World Health Organization kicks off World Immunization Week “to promote the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages against disease.”

In the U.S., overall vaccination compliance remains high for many childhood immunizations, with at least 90 percent of children getting the recommended vaccinations on time for measles/mumps/rubella, polio and chickenpox, according to a 2015 report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, the CDC found other vaccination rates fell below its target for what’s known as herd immunity, or a population’s resistance to the spread of a disease that results when a high percentage of individuals are immune. This included below than ideal vaccination rates for diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus (80 percent), hepatitis B (89 percent), and the gastrointestinal disease rotavirus (68 percent).

In recent years, outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases like measles or pertussis have made headlines, revealing how pockets of unvaccinated or undervaccinated people may still present a problem.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has been documenting outbreaks — here’s a look at some past and current outbreaks, and how health officials are responding.

Mumps

In the last year, there has been a huge upswing in the number of mumps cases …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health