“Despicable Me 3” takes down the competition with $75.4 million debut weekend

Universal Pictures/Illumination Entertainment(HOLLYWOOD) — Despicable Me 3 nailed down the top spot at the weekend box office with an estimated $75.4 million haul, but the news wasn’t all good for the latest film in the franchise. The animated feature fell $10 million shy of the debut of its predecessor, Despicable Me 2.

It was a different story for Baby Driver, Edgar Wright’s comedy/thriller starring Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey and Jamie Foxx. The film, which opened on Wednesday earned $9 million and beat expectations, earning an estimated $21 million over the three-day weekend.

Transformers: Last Knight took third place with an estimated $17 million take. It’s total earnings currently stand at over $102 million stateside and $327.8 worldwide.

Wonder Woman, in fourth place, wasn’t finished shattering records. It added another $15.57 million, bringing its total to over $346 million domestically and $708 million worldwide. It’s now the third-largest release among all DC Comics-based features and one of the top 100 films globally.

Rounding out the top five is Disney’s Cars 3, raking in another $9.5 million, for a total of $120 million here in the states. It tacked …read more

