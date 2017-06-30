“Despicable Me 3” and “The House” lead this week’s new releases

Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures – 2017Opening nationwide on Friday:

* Despicable Me 3 — Steve Carell pulls double duty as the voices of Gru and his long-lost brother, Dru, who form an alliance to take down Balthazar Bratt — a former 1980s child star seeking revenge against the world, voiced by South Park‘s Trey Parker. Kristen Wiig also stars. Rated PG.

* The House — Saturday Night Live alums Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler star in this comedy about a married couple who open an underground casino, along with their neighbor — played by The League‘s Jason Mantzoukas — to raise money for their daughter’s college. Rated R. (Trailer contains mild uncensored profanity.)

