Derek Dooley Says Kentucky Loss “Was My Worst Mistake”

When looking back at the Derek Dooley era of Tennessee football, Vol fans will say it’s not hard at all to point out a plethora of mistakes made in those three years. But Dooley himself has spoken about his time in Knoxville, and he accepts that mistakes were made and claims he has nobody to blame but himself.

(Warning: Strong language ahead)

“It’s so easy to be angry and to blame everybody else for your failure,” Dooley said in an article written by Chris Vannini on CoachingSearch.com. “I could blame 8 million people. But the reality is it’s my failure. You have to accept that and learn from it and move on and not be angry at other people.

“When people fail, nobody really cares about your excuses. Nobody gives a shit. You have to, when you fail, accept that. You can’t make excuses. There were a million things I could have done differently to prevent it. Once you accept that, you’re better-equipped to move on. But you have to get to that point before you can do anything.”

