Derek Barnett Visits Tennessee Titans

While it might not be extremely likely, there is at least a chance that the NFL Draft could mean a return home for Derek Barnett.

The former Tennessee defensive end and projected first-round pick visited the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Thursday, getting an opportunity to put his best foot forward for his hometown team that has two picks – No. 5 and No. 18 – in the first round of the upcoming draft.

Barnett told TitansOnline.com that he’d love to make his professional career a homecoming.

“I grew up watching Steve McNair, Keith Bulluck, and ‘The Freak,’ Jevon Kearse,” Barnett said. “I grew up a Titans fan, so it would be awesome to stay home and play here.”

Barnett, who is projected by many pundits as a mid-first round selection, could be a potential value pick for the Titans at No. 18. Need, however, is the primary issue that could negate this potential homecoming.

With primary needs in the secondary and at receiver, the Titans might opt to go with some combination of those with their first-round picks. Furthermore, the Titans are well-stocked at edge rusher. Derrick Morgan and Brian Orakpo are both under contract through the 2018 season.

