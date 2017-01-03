Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Tennessee’s all-time leader in sacks is going pro.

In what was an anticipated move, defensive end Derek Barnett announced on Tuesday afternoon that he will be leaving Tennessee to enter the 2017 NFL Draft, becoming the third UT player (Alvin Kamara and Josh Malone) to announce his intention to do so in recent days.

It has been 3 great years. I’m very thankful for getting the opportunity to play at Tennessee! Thank you all for the many memories pic.twitter.com/QSZfytpef8 — Derek Barnett (@dbarnett25) January 3, 2017

More to come…

The post Derek Barnett Leaving For the NFL appeared first on Rocky Top Insider.

…read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider