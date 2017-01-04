Derek Barnett Didn’t Like Being Fifth String

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Departing junior defensive end Derek Barnett held a conference call with reporters on Tuesday evening to discuss his decision to forego his senior season and enter the NFL Draft.

There was an interesting account brought up by WNML’s Jimmy Hyams – as told to him recently by Rashaan Gaulden – that Barnett actually disappeared for a couple days during his freshman season after the initial depth chart came out.

Barnett was listed as fifth string at defensive end as he got his career underway in Knoxville. The player who turned out to be one of the most accomplished and competitive players the Vols have ever produced had to take some time away to even process that.

“I don’t know exactly where I went,” Barnett said with a laugh on Tuesday evening. “I just went to go re-evaluate some things. I was obviously upset because I’m competitive, but after that I just told myself to put my head down and work hard and when I get that No. 1 spot, don’t let down. It motivated me to work even harder.”

Thirty-three career sacks and a UT record later, Barnett, a projected first-round pick in the upcoming draft, certainly overcame that initial setback. …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider