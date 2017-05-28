Derek Barnett Already Impressing at Eagles’ OTAs

Former Vol defensive end and recent first-round draft pick Derek Barnett is already drawing praise from his teammates at the Philadelphia Eagles’ organized team activities.

According to Matt Lombardo of NJ.com, Barnett “showed impressive get-off and bend during battles against the likes of Dillon Gordon and veteran right tackle Lane Johnson” during Philadelphia’s OTAs. Lombardo also noted that Barnett was “consistently getting into the backfield and applying pressure on quarterback Carson Wentz during his first full NFL practice. ”

But Lombardo’s observations weren’t the only positives from Barnett’s first full practice as an NFL player. Barnett’s own teammates had plenty of praise for the rookie defensive end as well.

Lane Johnson, a five-year NFL offensive lineman, said Barnett’s “lean” was his best attribute and that Barnett “had the best lean in the draft.”

“He was compared to Myles Garrett,” Johnson said of Barnett. “His get off might not be as fast as Garrett’s, but his lean and his bend is probably the best I’ve seen in a while. He’s a great pickup for us.”

Dillon Gordon, a second-year offensive lineman for the Eagles, also praised Barnett’s bend, saying Barnett “can bend very, very well” while also calling Barnett “very agile.”

Then there’s eight-year veteran defensive …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider