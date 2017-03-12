Democrat: Trump ‘enthusiastic’ about call for Medicare to negotiate drug prices

Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings said President Trump in recent meetings was “enthusiastic” about proposals to lower drug prices by having Medicare negotiate with pharmaceutical companies and by importing less costly medicines from Canada or other foreign countries.

Cummings said he met three times over the past week with the president about drug prices.

“I can tell you that the president was enthusiastic about not the only proposal that Congressman [Peter] Welch and I had with regard to Medicare being able to negotiate drug prices, but he was also enthusiastic about another proposal … and that is the importation of drugs from places like Canada and other foreign countries,” Cummings told ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.

But in an earlier interview on the show, the president’s budget director, Mick Mulvaney, downplayed the possibility of letting Medicare deal directly with pharmaceutical companies for lower prices.

Stephanopoulos asked Mulvaney: “So is the administration going to get fully behind this idea to have Medicare negotiate drug prices directly?”

“The one I’m more familiar with, George, is how we’re looking at trying to figure out a way to drive down drug prices through changing the …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health