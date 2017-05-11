Deja Vu? Sam Hunt returns to Vegas to sing “Body Like a Back Road” on the BBMAs

ABC/Mark LevineIn his first major TV appearance since tying the knot last month, Sam Hunt is set to sing on this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

Sam will do his current #1, “Body Like a Back Road,” live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Coincidentally, that happens to be the same place Sam cozied up to his then-fiancee, Hannah Lee Fowler, as he performed the song on the ACM Awards last month.

Florida Georgia Line is set to take the stage as well, along with Miley Cyrus, Celine Dion, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers and many more.

You can catch the 2017 Billboard Music Awards Sunday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country