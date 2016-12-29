Debbie Reynolds’ Stroke Highlights When People Follow Loved Ones in Death

Theo Wargo/WireImage(NEW YORK) — The death of actress Debbie Reynolds a day after daughter Carrie Fisher died has put a spotlight on people who die shortly after loved ones do.

Reynolds, 84, died Wednesday after suffering a stroke, according to her family, while Fisher of Star Wars fame died Tuesday, a few days after suffering cardiac arrest.

There is no evidence linking the two deaths, but some published medical studies have found that people appear to be more at risk of dying in the months to years after losing a loved one.

In a 2013 study published in American Journal of Public Health, researchers studied 171,720 couples older than 60 and found a rise in mortality for people who unexpectedly lost a spouse, compared with those whose spouse died because of a chronic condition.

Similarly, in a 2016 study published in Annals of Epidemiology, researchers found that parents had an increased risk of dying up to three years after their child’s death, compared with parents who had not lost children. Deaths among bereaved parents because of coronary artery disease were especially high in comparison with non-bereaved parents, the researchers found.

Dr. Guilherme Oliveira, a cardiologist at Harrington Heart and Vascular Institute at the University Hospitals …read more

