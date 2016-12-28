Debbie Reynolds, Singer, Actress & Mother of Carrie Fisher, Dead at 84

Ethan Miller/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Actresses, singer and humanitarian Debbie Reynolds, mother of the late Carrie Fisher, has died. She was 84. Reynolds was hospitalized with an apparent stroke December 28, the day after her daughter Carrie passed away at age 60. “She wanted to be with Carrie,” her son Todd Fisher told Variety.

Born Mary Frances Reynolds, she was a star of movie musicals — such as Singin’ the Rain — in the ’50s and scored hit records as well: her version of the song “Tammy,” from the 1957 movie Tammy and the Bachelor, was the top-selling single by a female vocalist in 1957. She released several albums and headlined in Las Vegas.

Reynolds was nominated for an Oscar in her role in 1964’s The Unsinkable Molly Brown and continued to act in both TV and movies until her death. In her more than 40 films, Reynolds starred alongside some of the legends of Hollywood — Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor, Bob Fossee and Fred Astaire.

“Fred Astaire was my dream dancer,” Reynolds told ABC News earlier this year. “I loved Fred Astaire’s way of dancing. He led you into …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment