“Deadwood” and “Nashville” actor Powers Boothe, dead at 68

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Veteran character actor Powers Boothe, who appeared, often as a manipulative bad guy, in everything from Deadwood to Nashville to Sin City and The Avengers, has died, a rep for the late actor confirmed to ABC News. He was 68.

The rep said Booth died in his sleep at his home in Los Angeles of natural causes.

Boothe, who began acting in the 1970s, drew the attention of the acting world in 1980 portraying cult leader Jim Jones in the TV movie Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones, for which he won an Emmy.

He played brothel owner Cy Tolliver in HBO’s Deadwood in the early 2000 and appeared as a corrupt politician in two Sin City movies. He played Lamar Wyatt, father of Connie Britton’s Rayna James for the first two seasons of Nashville, and appeared as a shadowy government agent Gideon Malick in both the first Avengers movie and in the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. TV series.

A private service will be held for Boothe in his native Texas.

