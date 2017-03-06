“Deadpool 2” sneak hits theaters, Internet

Fox – 2016(LOS ANGELES) — Deadpool fans who caught the opening weekend of Logan, the third and final Wolverine movie starring Hugh Jackman, were also treated to a teaser clip for the next movie featuring the R-rated anti-hero, starring Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds also posted the clip to his YouTube page, but before you get your hopes up, the teaser doesn’t reveal anything in the way of plot detail, or offer a hint as to the release date, except for the graphic, “Coming not soon enough” at the end.

The video opens with Wade Wilson — aka Deadpool — walking down a deserted city street, when he hears the wails of a man being shaken down by a thug in an dark alley. While the Superman theme music plays, Wilson runs to a nearby phone booth and dons his Deadpool duds, but finds out the quick-change is tougher than it looks.

The clip also features a cameo from Marvel Comics honcho Stan Lee, whocomments, “Wow, nice suit!” to which Deadpool replies “Zip it, Stan Lee!”

Not surprisingly, the video contains plenty of profanity, as well as a brief, fuzzy glimpse at Reynolds’ bare butt as he struggles into his costume.

It should be noted …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment