Deadly Meningitis Trial: Ex-pharmacy head convicted of fraud, not guilty of murder

jarun011/iStock/Thinkstock(BOSTON) — A once-prominent drug executive was convicted today of racketeering and fraud but acquitted of murder for his role running the company that allegedly produced contaminated medicine that caused a deadly outbreak of infections including meningitis in 2012.

The jury today returned a mixed verdict in the trial of 50-year-old Barry Cadden, the former president and co-founder of the Boston-based New England Compounding Center, finding him guilty of

racketeering and mail fraud but acquitting him on all 25 counts of second-degree murder.

Cadden was accused by the government of creating a public health crisis as head of the NECC, where prosecutors said shoddy practices and unsanitary conditions doomed hundreds of people for whom the

company produced drugs.

The government says a total of 753 people across the country were stricken in 2012 with an epidemic of infections, including meningitis, after receiving contaminated steroid injections produced by

Cadden’s company, and 64 of them died.

One of those sickened with meningitis was 44-year-old Patricia Schmiedeknecht of Rhode Island, who told ABC News she still suffers from intense pain and continuous sickness five years later.

"I cry and I get angry," she said. "My physical life is much different. I don't have the energy that I used

