David Letterman to induct Pearl Jam into Rock Hall, filling in for a sick Neil Young

Courtesy of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame(NEW YORK) — Neil Young has dropped out of inducting Pearl Jam into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at this week’s induction ceremony. According to a tweet from the Rock Hall, David Letterman will step in for Young, who’s sick.

“Due to illness, Neil Young is sadly unable to induct @PearlJam [at] this year’s ceremony,” the tweet reads. “We’re thrilled David Letterman has agreed to step in.”

Frontman Eddie Vedder performed Pearl Jam’s 1994 hit “Better Man” during Letterman’s final week as host of The Late Show.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held Friday, April 7 in Brooklyn, New York. An HBO special focusing on the event will premiere Saturday, April 29, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

