David Blaine embarks on his first-ever tour — and says President Trump helped launch his career

(NEW YORK) — David Blaine’s been doing magic for more than 20 years, but he’s only now touring North America. Says Blaine, “It took this long to figure out what would make sense.”

“This is a combination of magic and endurance and everything that I’ve worked on my whole life, plus new things, all combined into one evening,” Blaine explains. “So the idea of combining everything back to back, night after night, all in one night, is a real ambitious goal.”

If you’ve only seen Blaine perform on TV, he says this tour is your chance to confirm there’s no camera trickery involved. You can also see his mistakes.

“On TV…if something didn’t go exactly as planned, we can shoot again and again until it’s right,” he tells ABC Radio. “Live, when something goes not-as-planned, you live it with the audience and…and in my case, not-as-planned could be very, very dangerous.”

Blaine says he much prefers touring to that magicians’ cliche: the Las Vegas residency.

“What’s nice about this show is that it kinda comes and then it goes, and it may never come back again,” he explains. “It’s more special that way.”

Blaine has performed for presidents and

