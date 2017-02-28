Davenport: Vols Get “Best Candidate” In Currie

Photo Credit: UT Athletics

He might not have been the candidate that many were expecting to get the job, but Tennessee got the “best candidate” as its new vice chancellor and director of athletics, Tennessee chancellor Dr. Beverly Davenport said on Wednesday as the Vols announced the hiring of former UT associate AD and Kansas State AD John Currie to run Tennessee’s program.

“We are extremely pleased to announce John as our new vice chancellor and director of athletics,” Davenport said via a press release sent out by UT on Wednesday. “This is truly an exciting day for the University of Tennessee and our athletics department. As I said when we began this process, we were looking for the best candidate, and we feel strongly that we have him in John Currie. John exemplifies all the qualities we were seeking in an athletics director. He is a man of high integrity, strong values, a progressive thinker, he fully understands the importance of being compliant in everything we do, and he is a leader who will put the well-being of our student-athletes above everything.”

Davenport, who was confirmed to her new position in Knoxville in December, but didn’t official take office until earlier this …read more

