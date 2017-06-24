Daughter surprises mother with pregnancy announcement disguised as birthday cake

Hillary Hinrichs(ST. LOUIS) — A St. Louis woman surprised her mother with the best birthday president ever: a delicious cake and the news she was going to be a grandma.

Terry Overfelt’s daughter, Hillary Hinrichs, shocked the entire family by announcing her pregnancy in a message written on her mother’s birthday cake: “Happy birthday, ya stupid lookin’ grandma,” which she said is a joke within their family.

It took Overfelt a few seconds to process what the cake said while her entire family continued to sing “Happy Birthday,” but once she read the word “grandma,” she lost it.

Hinrichs was 10 weeks pregnant when she told her family the good news but said it was a “really hard secret to keep” because they’re all so close-knit.

“If I have the hiccups, I tell my family,” the excited mom-to-be said. “But we knew it would be more special with my grandma and aunts and mother-in-law and grandma-in-law all there. We knew it would be more special if everyone was there.”

The family was gathered in April to celebrate multiple people’s birthdays all within one week, so she knew it was the perfect opportunity to collectively catch people off guard for the celebration.

