Data Shows Vols Are Not Overhyped Every Year

Opposing fanbases will often claim that the Vols are one of the most overrated football programs year in and year out. Rival fanbases will state that Vol fans claim every single season “feels just like 1998” and that Tennessee is hyped up every year only to disappoint.

Well, the stats don’t support their claims.

According to data compiled by Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports, the Vols are actually rarely overhyped when it comes to their predicted finish in the SEC East at SEC Media Days. Since the conference expanded to 14 teams in 2012, the media has been fairly accurate with their predictions for Tennessee.

Sallee took every SEC Media Day prediction since 2012 and compared them with every team’s actual finish by the end of the regular season. And through the five years of data, Sallee has concluded that the media has been “pretty close” when it comes to predicting where the Vols will finish. All in all, Tennessee was given a -2 score, meaning they finished an average of -.4 spots lower than predicted over the last five years.

“Tennessee’s second-place finish last year was a slight disappointment on paper for the preseason favorites,” Sallee wrote, …read more

