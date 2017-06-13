Darius Rucker says #1 never gets old, even if it takes 46 weeks

ABC/Image Group LA Darius Rucker celebrates the eighth number one of his country career this week with “If I Told You.”

“Oh, it’s always awesome and never gets old,” the Hootie and the Blowfish front man reflects. “Every time, you know, it gets late in the week and you realize you’re in there, it’s an amazing feeling,” he says of watching his song climb the chart.

The South Carolina native admits his latest chart topper is especially significant, since it took almost a year to reach its peak.

“Well, this song’s been out for 46 weeks and for the label to stick with it that long and for it to finally catch on and get to number one feels really awesome,” Darius says.

“If I Told You” is the lead single from his as-yet-untitled fifth studio album, which is set to come out in October.

