Darius Rucker ready for a CMT takeover

CMTIf fans of Darius Rucker missed his cameo appearance last night on CMT’s new series Sun Records, not to worry: he’s basically taking over the network for awhile.

Next up, you’ll see Darius rocking out with John Mellencamp on CMT Crossroads, a concert special airing tonight, March 24 at 10 p.m. Eastern.

Then, get even more of the Charleston native on March 31st during an episode of Hometown Heroes. On the special, Darius returns home to South Carolina to remodel and redecorate the teen room at the MUSC Children’s Hospital. The Grammy winner’s late mother was a nurse at the hospital, so he spent much of his childhood at the medical facility.

Brett Eldredge and Chris Stapleton will also be featured on the hour-long episode, returning to their respective hometowns to give back in a big way. Hometown Heroes will air Friday, March 31 at 10 p.m. Eastern on CMT.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country