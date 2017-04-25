Darius Rucker goes undercover for a new spin on a reality hit

ABC/Image Group LACBS is putting a celebrity spin on its reality hit Undercover Boss, and Darius Rucker will be the first star to try out the new take on the show.

Using state-of-the-art prosthetic makeup, the series will disguise the Hootie & the Blowfish front man as he heads to Austin, Texas to look for new talent. Along the way, he’ll work as a roadie, host an open mic night, and scour Austin’s famed Sixth Street for stand-out street performers.

You can check out Darius’s episode of Celebrity Undercover Boss when it premieres May 12 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country