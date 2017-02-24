Darius Rucker goes from hitmaker to “Hawaii Five-0”

ABC/Image Group LAGrammy and CMA Award winner Darius Rucker will get to showcase another talent tonight as he makes a guest appearance on the hit TV show Hawaii Five-0.

In the role of Desmond Abati, a terrorist bomb maker and notorious criminal, Darius will get the chance to show off the dramatic side of his acting skills. Many remember his appearances in the 2001 comedy Shallow Hal and, more recently, in the tongue-in-cheek role of Jesus in an episode of CMT’s Still the King starring another country hitmaker Billy Ray Cyrus.

Darius Rucker’s episode of Hawaii Five-0 debuts tonight, February 24, at 9 pm Eastern on CBS.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country