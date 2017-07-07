Darius Rucker delivers infectious new single, “For the First Time”

Capitol NashvilleWhen was the last time you did something for the first time? That’s the question Darius Rucker asks in his percussive new single, “For the First Time.”

The South Carolina native recalls how he came to write the tune. “As a songwriter, sometimes the smallest idea can elicit a feeling and then you have this daunting task of trying to relay that emotion and energy into a three-minute song,” he explains.

For Darius, that moment of inspiration came with the song’s opening line, “You say you’ve never danced to a dashboard singin’ R.E.M. under summer stars,” which name-checks the Athens, Georgia rock band that was huge in the eighties.

You can check out “For the First Time” now via an audio-only clip on YouTube. It’s the follow-up to Darius’s recent #1, “If I Told You.” Both tunes will be included on this fifth album for Capitol Nashville, which is due later this year.

