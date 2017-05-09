Darius Rucker believes “If I Told You” is “the most real song [he’s] ever been a part of”

Capitol NashvilleDarius Rucker has the tenth top-ten hit of his country music career this week with “If I Told You.” The South Carolina native believes there’s one reason he’s finding success with the lead single from his upcoming fifth album: the song’s authenticity.

“The thing I hear most is that people just relate to it,” he tells ABC Radio. “Everybody wants to sit down with the person that they’re falling for and say, ‘Hey man, here are my flaws. This is me. And if you can like me after that, let’s stay together.’”

“And nobody does it,” he goes on. “And so many people, I think, relate to it because they want to do it, and they want it to be said to them. I say all the time, it may be the most real song I’ve ever been a part of. I mean, it’s just real.”

As he looks back, it occurs to Darius that that same kind of honesty was found in his very first country single, “Don’t Think I Don’t Think About It.”

“I don’t know if it’s something that I try to do, it’s just something that happens,” he reflects.

“That’s one of those songs that people related to… Not …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country