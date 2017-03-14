Darius Rucker and John Mellencamp cross paths for a new edition of “CMT Crossroads”

CMTDarius Rucker teams up with rock legend John Mellencamp for the latest installment of CMT Crossroads, which premieres Friday, March 24 at 10 p.m. ET.

It’s the latest of Mellencamp’s many forays into country music: he collaborated with Keith Urban for a performance of “John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16” on the CMA Awards and sits on the Farm Aid board with Willie Nelson. Mellencamp’s latest single, “Grandview,” features Martina McBride.

Expect to hear Darius trading lines with Mellencamp on hits like “Pink Houses” and “Cherry Bomb,” as well as the Hootie and the Blowfish frontman’s own hits “Hold My Hand,” “Wagon Wheel” and “Alright.” Darius also does his latest top-20, “If I Told You.”

CMT Crossroads: John Mellencamp and Darius Rucker was taped February 24 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

