Daphne Oz Shares Her Cooking Hack for Busy Moms and Opens Up Her Fridge to ABC News

ABCNews.com(NEW YORK) — Daphne Oz, the co-host of The Chew and mom of two, has simple tips for staying happy in the kitchen: cook in advance and make in bulk.

“People always ask me, ‘How do you keep it fun in the kitchen and not make it feel like one more chore at the end of a long day,'” Oz, the author of The Happy Cook cookbook, said. “On Sundays I’ll make a big batch of lentils or quinoa or rice or whatever it is … that way I can spread it into side dishes, salads, soups, whatever it might be the rest of the week. Anytime I turn the oven on I’m making a double batch. We might want two squashes, but I’ll make four. It just goes a long way toward making your life easier for the amount of effort you’re putting in.”

She invited Good Morning America into her home for a Facebook live-stream lunch break, cooking chicken rollatini with kale-walnut pesto and a roasted butternut squash. Oz also shared her tips to keep it fun in the kitchen. Watch the recipe demo in the video above.

“It’s not about being perfect. It’s about having a good time and creating …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health