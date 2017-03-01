“Dancing with the Stars” Season 24 cast revealed

ABC/Ida Mae Astute(NEW YORK) — ’80s TV icon Mr. T, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and former Olympic skater Nancy Kerrigan are among the cast members of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars season 24. The full cast was revealed Wednesday morning on ABC’s Good Morning America.

Here’s a rundown of everyone who’s competing this season:

Charo, actress/singer and ’70s TV star, paired with Keo Motsepe

Lawrence “Mr. T” Tureaud, A-Team and Rocky III star, paired with Kym Herjavec

Banner Bolton, Bull rider-turned-model, paired with Sharna Burgess

Heather Morris, Glee star, former dancer for Beyonce, paired with Maksim Chmerkovskiy

David Ross, former pro baseball player, paired with Lindsay Arnold

Normani Kordei, member of girl group Fifth Harmony, paired with Valentin Chmerkovskiy

Rashad Jennings, former NFL running back, paired with Emma Slater

Chris Kattan, former Saturday Night Live cast member, paired with Witney Carson

Erika Jayne, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member and musician, paired with Gleb Savchenko

Nick Viall, the current Bachelor, paired with Peta Murgatroyd

Simone Biles, Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast, paired with Sasha Farber

Nancy Kerrigan, Olympic silver medal-winning figure skater, paired with Artem Chigvintsev

The show returns March 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

