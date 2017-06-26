Monday, June 26, 2017
“Dancing with the Stars” host Erin Andrews weds Jarret Stoll

(LOS ANGELES) — Congrats are in order for Erin Andrews!

The Dancing with the Stars host wed her longtime boyfriend, former NHL player Jarret Stoll, on Saturday in Montana, ABC News has confirmed.

The couple began dating in 2012 and became engaged in December.

Andrews, 39, opened up about her engagement on Good Morning America back in January.

“We went there for Christmas to see the Christmas decorations, and we had a lovely dinner there and he did it right there at dinner at Disneyland,” Andrews detailed. “I was bawling like a child.”

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Monday, June 26, 2017 at 6:00AM by Stephen Iervolino

Ron Howard “beyond grateful” to helm Han Solo movie

Getty Images/Richard Bord(LOS ANGELES) — Ron Howard is as psyched as many fans are by the news he’s taken the reigns of the still-untitled Han Solo stand-alone film.

“I’m beyond grateful to add my voice to the Star Wars Universe after being a fan since 5/25/77,” tweeted the Oscar-winning director, who’s …read more

