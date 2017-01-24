“Dancing with the Stars” Co-Host Erin Andrews Reveals Battle with Cervical Cancer

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — Dancing with the Stars co-host and ESPN personality Erin Andrews revealed Tuesday that she battled cervical cancer late last year.

The 38-year-old told Sports Illustrated‘s MMQB in a new interview that she underwent surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 11.

At the time, Andrews, who is also a sideline reporter on Fox NFL Sunday, missed two tapings of DWTS, but told her oncologist: “I’m not watching any football games at home. This is [Fox’s] Super Bowl year, and I’m not missing the Super Bowl.”

Five days later, she was back to work on the sidelines of a Green Bay Packers game.

“Should I have been standing for a full game five days after surgery? Let’s just say the doctor didn’t recommend that,” Andrews told SI. “But just as I felt during my trial, sports were my escape. I needed to be with my crew.”

Andrews went through a second procedure on Nov. 1 and was later told she wouldn’t need radiation or chemotherapy.

The cancer battle came toward the end of an emotional year for Andrews. In March, she was awarded $55 million in her civil lawsuit against a stalker and a hotel owner over a secret recording …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment