“Dancing with the Stars 24” Recap: Simone Biles Wows with Perfect Scores but Is Voted Off

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — On Monday night’s Dancing with the Stars, the remaining four dancers — Olympic Gold medal winner Simone Biles, Fifth Harmony stunner Normani Kordei, NFL running back Rashad Jennings and two-time World Series champ David Ross — competed to go to next week’s finals to win the coveted Mirror Ball trophy.

Dancers faced two rounds for this week’s semi-finals and each performed individual dances.

The first dance was the Judges’ Challenge, in which a DWTS judge worked with a star and performed a dance of their choosing, while in the second round, stars did a dance they hadn’t done this season.

Simone Biles came out of her shell with some help from judge Carrie Ann Inaba and absolutely wowed on the dance floor in both of her dances with partner Sasha Farber.

She did a jive to “Faith” by Stevie Wonder featuring Ariana Grande and later a rumba to “Skyscraper” by Demi Lovato and earned two perfect scores. But in a shocking turn of events, she was voted off at the end of the show.

Nevertheless, the feisty 20-year-old was remarkably upbeat and commented that she learned a lot about herself. As the credits and tears rolled, the remaining three contestants and …read more

