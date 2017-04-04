“Dancing with the Stars” 24 Recap: Normani wins big on Vegas Night, Charo 86’d

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — Las Vegas glitz and glam came to Dancing with the Stars Monday night and Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei wowed the crowd with a show-stopping performance that won her the night.

Unfortunately, Latin icon and Las Vegas veteran Charo was eliminated in Week 3. Charo was a blushing bride in baby blue, with her partner Keo Motsepe but their Vegas wedding-themed foxtrot to The Dixie Cups’ “Chapel of Love” only helped end her DWTS honeymoon with a low score of 24.

Mr. T and Bonner Bolton shared her low score but it was the former star of The Bachelor, Nick Viall, who found himself in jeopardy, in spite of his spirited tango with Peta Murgatroyd to “Poker Face” by Lady Gaga.

Judge and former DWTS dancer Julianne Hough and her brother Derek Hough gave a sneak preview performance from their Move – Beyond – Live On Tour dance program, based on the divorce of their parents.

After that, it was back to the glitz with a stunning quickstep performance by Simone Biles, who, along with her partner Sasha Farber, were both dressed as Elvis impersonators. Before her performance, Biles admitted to Farber that she didn’t know …read more

