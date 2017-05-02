“Dancing with the Stars 24” Recap: Normani tangos through back pain to earn a perfect score; Nancy and Nick go home

(LOS ANGELES) — Excitement was at a fever pitch for Monday night’s of Dancing with the Stars, especially after last week’s shocking elimination of Heather Morris.

The theme for week seven was “A Night at the Movies,” with dances selected to evoke a mood from a specific movie genre. The remaining stars were each assigned a dance by judge Len Goodman but also faced the prospect of double elimination, based on the combined tally of judges’ scores and viewer votes.

La La Land and DWTS show choreographer Mandy Moore sat in as a guest judge for Julianne Hough. Moore choreographed the opening number, which set the tone for an evening of Hollywood elegance and exhilaration.

In a pre-taped segment, Fifth Harmony stunner Normani Kordei revealed her recent affliction with back pain, which briefly compromised her rehearsals with partner Val Chmerkovskiy. She visited an orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Robert L. Murrah, Jr., who gave her an MRI and X- ray and told her that she might have to modify her performance.

Nevertheless, the 20-year-old singer bravely fought through the pain with an arresting Argentine tango to "Quizàs, Quizàs, Quizàs" by Andrea Bocelli featuring Jennifer Lopez for the theme of "Foreign Film."

