“Dancing with the Stars 24” Recap: Normani Kordei continues to shine; Bonner Bolton goes home

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — On Monday night’s Dancing with the Stars, the pressure continued to build after last week’s double elimination. This week, with only five stars left, there were two performances. The dance pros chose the song and dance style in the first round, while in the second round couples performed as a Trio with a second dance pro chosen by the judges. Scores were tallied for each round and combined.

NFL star Rashad Jennings and his partner Emma Slater kicked things off with a jive to the R&B classic “Shake a Tail Feather.” Jennings has been consistently strong throughout the season and tackles every dance with panache, but gets criticized by the judges and loses points for his footwork and tonight was no different.

The night belonged to Fifth Harmony stunner Normani Kordei. The 20-year-old singer continued to shine, bringing in her second perfect score with her partner Val Chmerkovskiy in a contemporary dance to “Freedom” by Anthony Hamilton and Elayna Boynton. The judges were resoundingly positive in their critique, with Len Goodman noting, “Throughout that dance you could have heard a pin drop from this whole audience. They were spellbound and so was I.”

Bonner Bolton gave his all but

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment