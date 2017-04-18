“Dancing with the Stars 24” Recap: Normani brings the magic on “Disney Night”; Erika goes back to Beverly Hills

ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) — Disney Night” kicked off week five of Dancing with the Stars in spectacular fashion Monday with appearances by cherished Disney characters Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Pluto, who joined the ensemble for a splashy opening number led by DWTS Season 19 champion Alfonso Ribeiro. The men were dressed as princes and the ladies were dressed as princesses, with Simone Biles in costume as Moana and Normani Kordei in costume as Mulan, foreshadowing their routines later in the night.

Fifth Harmony stunner Kordei continued to heat up the dance floor with partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy in a paso doblé to Mulan‘s “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” which featured a special live performance from the ageless teen heartthrob and DWTS Season 9 winner, Donny Osmond.

The judges were rhapsodic about the performance, with Bruno Tonioli calling Kordei an “all-conquering paso princess!” She earned the highest score of the night, 39 out of 40, with perfect 10s all around but for judge Len Goodman, who gave her a 9.

Shockingly, it was announced earlier that Kordei was in jeopardy based on combined judges and last week’s viewer scores, though following her exhilarating performance, it was revealed she was safe.

