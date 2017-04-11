“Dancing with the Stars 24” Recap: Mr. T waltzes off, Rashad Jennings dazzles

ABC/Ida Mae Astute(LOS ANGELES) — It was “Most Memorable Year” night on week four of Dancing with the Stars Monday and it was nearly impossible to get through without a box of tissues.

Rashad Jennings shared his story about passing up a scholarship to care for his father and had the highest score of the night with a 39. His contemporary dance to “Unconditionally” by Katy Perry wowed the judges. Judge Bruno Tonioli called the performance, “one of the most beautiful works of art.”

Fifth Harmony stunner Normani Kordei shared a heartwarming story about the generous support of her parents, who never stopped believing in her. She kicked off the dancing with an enchanting rumba with her partner Val Chmerkovskiy, and was backed up live by her Fifth Harmony group mates: Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui covering “Impossible” by Barbadian singer Shontelle. Bruno called her a “rumba dominatrix” and gave her a 9 out of 10. Kordei had a combined score of 32.

Audience favorite Mr. T recalled being diagnosed with cancer and in the most heart-wrenching story of the night, remarked that his faith in God helped him pull through and he feels his mission is to inspire …read more

