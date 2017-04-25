“Dancing with the Stars 24” Recap: In a stunning upset, Heather Morris earns a perfect score but gets voted off

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — On Monday night’s Dancing with the Stars, it was the men versus the women for the first ever Boy Bands vs. Girl Groups night, with the remaining eight stars strutting their stuff to popular vocal groups. Appropriately, Season 21 runner-up Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys sat in for Julianne Hough as a guest judge.

It was an exciting night filled with splashy performances but the up-tempo theme was overshadowed by the shocking elimination of Glee star Heather Morris.

Morris, a consistently strong performer who has also worked as a backup dancer for Beyoncé, earned the first perfect score of the season with her returning partner Maks Chmerkovskiy, for their rumba to “Waterfalls” by TLC. Guest judge Nick said that was his favorite dance of the night. But in a jarring twist, at the show’s end Morris was in jeopardy and up for elimination, along with Nancy Kerrigan; and based on the combined tally of judges’ scores and viewer votes, Morris was voted off.

The reaction of the studio audience was deafening as they voiced their disapproval, but Morris handled it with grace and said she was happy to have had the chance to be on the show.

Hot on …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment