Dancing in the ring: Keith Urban to release new video for “The Fighter”

Capitol NashvilleYou can get ready for Sunday night’s ACM Awards by checking out a new Keith Urban video Sunday morning.

The video is a new one for “The Fighter,” Keith’s hit duet with Carrie Underwood. It’s called the “dancer’s version,” because it features dancers Lyle Beniga and Lindsay Richardson, the latter of whom can be seen dancing in the official video for the duet. The two have done choreography in the past for Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears and more.

The clip, directed by John Urbano, will premiere Sunday morning at 9 a.m. ET on Keith’s Facebook page.

“John said, ‘I know this girl who dances, sort of street dancing,” says Keith in a statement. “I don’t even know what it is, but it was so good. And John said, ‘Listen to the song and watch her dance at the same time,’ and they just went together so incredibly well that we decided to put out a full “dancer’s version.”

Keith is up for seven awards at Sunday night’s ACMs, and will also perform “The Fighter” with Carrie. It airs on CBS live from Las …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country