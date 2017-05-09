Dance with justice — Former “Dance Moms” star Abby Lee Miller sentenced to a year for fraud

Lifetime/Karolina Wojtasik(PENNSYLVANIA) — Abby Lee Miller, the former Dance Moms reality star, has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Miller was must also serve two years of supervised release. The sentence followed charges of concealing assets from a bankruptcy court, and for bringing $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it.

Miller will also have to pay a 40 thousand dollar fine, and $120,000, the amount she reportedly smuggled into the U.S. from the Down Under.

Miller claimed she “didn’t mean to stiff anybody,” but Assistant U.S. Attorney Greg Melucci said just the opposite. “She went from ‘Dance Mom’ to ‘Dance Con,'” the paper quoted him as saying.

Prosecutors were seeking two-and-a-half years in prison for the 51-year-old; her attorneys were hoping that probation, not jail time, would be sufficient.

Miller left the Lifetime reality show that made her famous back in March. Lifetime has kept the show going with guest choreographers, including former Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke, while remaining mum on Miller’s departure.

A contrite Miller told the court, “I am very sorry for what I’ve done. I can only assure you that …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment