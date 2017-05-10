“Dance Moms” star Abby Lee Miller says she’ll pretend her time in prison is like being on a movie set

Lifetime(PENNSYLVANIA) — Former Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller, who was sentenced to one year and a day in federal prison for bankruptcy fraud Tuesday, says she, “wasn’t ever trying to hurt anyone.”

In an exclusive interview with Good Morning America, Miller, 51, reflected on her sentence for bankruptcy fraud and for bringing $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it.

“It sounds like a movie title,” she said of the “one year and one day” sentence. “I’m going to pretend I’m in a movie and we’re on set and I’m there for 10 months and that’s the way it’s going to be.” U.S. District Court Judge Joy Flowers Conti told Miller she could transition to a halfway house after serving 10 months of her sentence.

Miller was also ordered to pay $40,000 in fines and to spend two years on supervised release after serving time in jail, according to ABC affiliate WTAE in Pittsburgh.

Miller was originally indicted on fraud charges in 2015 for allegedly hiding $775,000 in income from bankruptcy creditors. She later pleaded guilty to the charge in 2016.

“I don’t want to hear that [$775,000] number anymore,” she exclaimed when asked about the hidden income. She said she …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment