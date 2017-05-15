Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers ties the knot this weekend in Nashville

ABC/Image Group LA Dan + Shay‘s Dan Smyers tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Abby Law this weekend in Nashville, according to People.

While details are few, we know the Saturday wedding was set to include the avid animal advocates’ three rescue dogs, Chief, Joy, and Ghost, dressed in matching tuxes and a dress. Since Dan and Abby are both non-meat-eaters, there were also plenty of vegetarian and vegan options on the menu.

Though we’ve yet to see a photo of the newlyweds, Abby’s social media accounts already reflect her new married name, Abby Law Smyers.

Dan’s musical partner Shay Mooney is also planning a wedding with his fiancée, Hannah Billingsley, who’s also the mother of his little one, Asher James. Shay predicts a fall wedding for the couple, since they currently have their hands full with a soon-to-be four-month-old.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country