Duo Dan + Shay used social networking to let their fans decide their next single.

Posted via Instagram, Twitter and voting on their website, the song options were from the pair’s latest album Obsessed. The winner? The catchy “Road Trippin.'”

The single is the follow-up to Dan + Shay’s third consecutive #1 single, “How Not To,” which landed at #1 this week.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country