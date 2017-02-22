Dan + Shay had one big dream come true at recent Ryman Auditorium show

Warner Music NashvilleThe pews of the Mother Church weren’t used much on Tuesday night as Dan + Shay kept the crowd on their feet during the duo’s sold-out show at Nashville’s most iconic music venue, the Ryman Auditorium.

“This is just the best night of my entire life,” Shay Mooney told screaming fans.

The concert, a stop on their spring Obsessed Tour, was the ultimate pinch-me moment for the pair who moved to Nashville five years ago to chase their musical obsession. Dan + Shay’s current single “How Not To” has just entered the top 30.

