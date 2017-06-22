Dad-to-be catches 28-pound catfish to reveal baby’s sex

Creatas Images/Thinkstock(MANNFORD, Okla.) — One Oklahoma couple learned the sex of their baby through a new twist on a Southern tradition — catching a catfish by hand.

“It is definitely out of the box, to say the least,” mom-to-be Shelby Moore, of Mannford, told ABC News of their catfish-noodling reveal party.

Her husband, Colt Moore, caught a 28-pound catfish to which a friend had attached a pink tag for the parents to learn their baby’s sex.

“I was really excited it was a girl! I’ve always wanted one!,” Colt Moore, 26, wrote to ABC News. “I’m looking forward to having her in my arms for the first time! And a few years after that she’ll be in the water noddlin’ with me!”

Shelby Moore said noodling is a hobby she and her husband enjoy doing together.

“It is hand-fishing catfishing. You catch catfish with your hands,” she said. “You go to the lake or a river or wherever and you work the banks to find these catfish in the rocks.”

Her husband caught the catfish a week before the reveal and had a friend tag it– without telling the couple– whether it was pink or blue.

