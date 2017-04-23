Dad takes daughter and best friend to father-daughter dance for touching reason

Courtesy Russ Saputo(NEW YORK) — An Indiana dad brought his little girl and a second special date to an annual father-daughter dance to ensure no one would be left out.

Russ Saputo took both his daughter, Angelina, 10, and her best friend Ellcy Miller, 9, to the event at Trinity Lutheran School in Elkhart last month. Ellcy’s dad died in 2016.

“I said [to Angelina], ‘I know it’s your night, but what do you think about sharing and we can double date?'” Saputo said. “It was an easy choice for me. Whatever makes these little girls smile is what I’ll do. Ellcy is a sweetheart and she and Angelina have been friends since kindergarten.”

Angelina and Ellcy have stayed friends even though they now attend different schools. In May 2016, one month after her father passed away, Saputo had accompanied Ellcy to her school’s father-daughter dance at St. Thomas the Apostle in Elkhart. Then both families decided to make it a tradition and invite Ellcy to accompany Saputo again, along with Angelina, to the dance at Trinity Lutheran.

On the big night, Angelina’s mother, Marisa Saputo, and Ellcy’s mom, Kellan White, curled the girls’ hair and snapped photos.

At the event, Saputo and the girls …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health