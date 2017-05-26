Dad posts empowering selfies with son who was born with heart defect to raise awareness

Robert Selby(FALLOT, Va.) — One Virginia dad has a touching tradition with his son, who was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect.

When Robert Selby became a first-time dad in October 2013 he told ABC News he wasn’t prepared when they diagnosed his son Chase with Tetralogy of Fallot, or a congenital heart defect, the same day he was set to go home.

Tetralogy of Fallot is a very rare heart defect, affecting 5 out of every 10,000 babies, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It’s also the same defect late night host Jimmy Kimmel’s son was diagnosed with earlier this month.

“I was devastated because … you never prepare for the what ifs,” he continued. “You prepare for the gender, the baby shower, everything positive. But you never prepare for that what if, like what if my child has this type of defect or something is really wrong with him?”

The Woodbridge, Virginia, dad, who co-parents with Chase’s mother, said his son had to undergo heart surgery at Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C. He also had other complications. Chase, who was born at 5 pounds and 2 ounces, had to spend more than three months in the …read more

