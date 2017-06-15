Dad, daughter duo with cleft palates get surgery at same hospital decades apart

Courtesy Molly and Brian Pierce(ATLANTA) — Hattie Pierce was born with a cleft lip and palate. And when her mom and dad, Brian and Molly Pierce of Atlanta, saw her photo, they knew she would be their daughter.

Brian and Molly Pierce had already decided to adopt from China prior to being matched with Hattie. Brian Pierce, too, had been born with a cleft lip and palate and as such, felt a special connection to the little girl whom he only knew through a photograph.

“In China, you don’t get to adopt a quote-unquote healthy child,” Brian Pierce told ABC News, adding that Hattie is, in fact, perfectly healthy. “They give you a list of conditions you’d accept, it requires a lot of soul-searching. But a cleft lip and palate made a lot of sense.”

Brian Pierce endured seven surgeries between birth and the age of 18. Hattie has had two so far, though more are likely on the horizon. Both father and daughter had their cleft lip and cleft palate repaired at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. In a happy coincidence, Dr. Joseph K. Williams, the surgeon who performed Hattie’s surgery, was mentored by the very same surgeon that performed Brian Pierce’s.

Source:: ABC News Radio Health